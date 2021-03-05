Future of COVID-19 violation citations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the past year, 503 citations were issued to people in Laredo for face mask violations and 1,243 citations were handed out for other COVID-19 violations, including curfew, social distancing and business capacity.

Nearly half of those are outstanding cases.

KGNS spoke to Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez and he says there is the potential that people could still be fined $250 dollars, but he says he’ll listen to their arguments.

Anyone cited prior to March 10th, which is when the governor’s new order goes into effect, will still have their day in court.

Citations will stop after March 10th, but the judge encourages people to still wear masks even if there aren’t legal consequences.

Anyone with questions about their court hearing can contact the municipal court at 794-1680.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.