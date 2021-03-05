Advertisement

Grass fire reported in San Ygnacio

Firefighters in Zapata County are trying to put out a grass fire at the river banks of San Ygnacio on Thursday evening.
Fire in San Ygnacio
Fire in San Ygnacio(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters in Zapata County are trying to put out a grass fire at the river banks of San Ygnacio on Thursday evening.

The Zapata County Fire Department has been attempting to extinguish the fire since 2 p.m. and were joing by the Webb County Fire Department as well as a unit from Salileño Fire Department.

According to officials, the fire is mostly contained.

