Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process

Messages allege that several candidates were let go even though they passed what was requested of them.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway into the hiring procedures over at the Laredo Fire Department.

Last week, District 5 councilman Ruben Gutierrez requested an inquiry into the the department’s evaluation day of the new cadets.

Gutierrez says council has received lots of messages about what happened on that day.

Those messages allege that several candidates were let go even though they passed what was requested of them.

Gutierrez says that even fire personnel have reported the unfair hiring process that’s been allegedly going on for years.

After this came to light, Chief Heard decided it was best to retest the evaluation and oral portion of the test.

”Chief Heard is going to take it upon himself right now to retest even before we have concluded the investigation,” said Robert Eads. “The investigation is ongoing right now. We would typically wait until the investigation is over to be able to do or act upon it. We are already going to act upon it even before its closed.”

The City of Laredo human resources risk management division is doing the investigation.

Once it’s finalized, the results will be presented to the city council and mayor.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton
UPDATE: Spectrum tower secured
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City’s vaccine portal receives over one million hits in one hour
Gunny’s Boot Camp
Local gym owner shares views on mask mandate lift

Latest News

File photo
Federal funds to assist Bruni Water Supply
BP Horse Patrol Unit catch 125 Undocumented Immigrants
Border Patrol Horse Patrol apprehend 125 undocumented immigrants
FILE PHOTO
Accident reported on San Bernardo causes closure
CBP seize drugs worth over $24 million at World Trade Bridge
$24 million worth of Meth seized at World Trade Bridge