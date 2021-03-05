Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway into the hiring procedures over at the Laredo Fire Department.

Last week, District 5 councilman Ruben Gutierrez requested an inquiry into the the department’s evaluation day of the new cadets.

Gutierrez says council has received lots of messages about what happened on that day.

Those messages allege that several candidates were let go even though they passed what was requested of them.

Gutierrez says that even fire personnel have reported the unfair hiring process that’s been allegedly going on for years.

After this came to light, Chief Heard decided it was best to retest the evaluation and oral portion of the test.

”Chief Heard is going to take it upon himself right now to retest even before we have concluded the investigation,” said Robert Eads. “The investigation is ongoing right now. We would typically wait until the investigation is over to be able to do or act upon it. We are already going to act upon it even before its closed.”

The City of Laredo human resources risk management division is doing the investigation.

Once it’s finalized, the results will be presented to the city council and mayor.

