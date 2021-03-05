Laredo International Airport responds to mask lifts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another question raised includes travel.

The Laredo International Airport’s director Jeffery Miller says they are not making any changes.

He says that the mask mandate will stay in place with the federal order from Homeland Security.

Whether you are in the airport or in flight, you must be wearing a mask.

He says as of right now most people have complied with the rules .

”Pretty much everyone is understanding, if it came to the point it would be a criminal trespassing if we had to remove someone from the premises,” said Jeffrey Miller. “More than likely we have masks available, we do provide masks actually right here next to the escalator, so we provide if someone forgets to bring a mask.”

The airport has also partnered with a local health provider to set up a testing site at the airport beginning Monday, March 8th right inside the terminal by the ticket booth.

Clear Choice ER is now providing any passenger or family member who would like to be tested prior to departing on a trip, or when returning from a trip.

Clear Choice ER employees will be there from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. providing COVID-19 antigen tests with 15 minute results, nasal PCR tests with same day results, and sputum PCR tests with results in 2 to 3 days.

If you have insurance the testing will be billed to that and if you are uninsured there are state and federal programs that could cover the cost.

