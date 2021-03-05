Advertisement

Laredo police prepare for spring break DWI’s

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With spring break around the corner, local law enforcement is preparing the fight against drunk driving.

The Laredo Police Department will be working an impaired driver mobilization grant funded by TxDot.

The program will start on Friday and run through March 21st.

Money from the fund will allow Laredo police officers to work overtime and enforce DWI laws by locating and arresting intoxicated drivers.

“In this grant, we will be having officers that will be working overtime or paid extra hours to simply focus on drivers that could potentially be driving while they are intoxicated,” said Emanuel Diaz. “The officers will be out stopping vehicles and conducting traffic stops to check and see that people that are driving are not impaired while they are driving.”

Drivers that are found guilty can face fines up to $4,000 and face up to two years in jail.

