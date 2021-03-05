Local pharmacy partners receive vaccine allocations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More and more vaccines are making their way to the gateway city.

So far, 50% of our seniors have received at least their first dose and pharmacies in town are getting the new Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The City of Laredo Health Department director Richard Chamberlain provided the latest vaccine statistics during Thursday’s briefing.

“As of 11:15 a.m. as per our DSHS portal 46,667 first doses have been administered, 23,062 persons are fully vaccinated, and 14,175 persons over the age of 65 has received at least their first dose of vaccine which is 50% of that population.”

Additionally, Chamberlain reported that community pharmacy partners like H-E-B, CVS, and Walmart have received more vaccine allocations.

“H-E-B received 100 Moderna first doses per store. H-E-B has already receive one-thousand doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which will be administered this Friday and Saturday and H-E-B plus and H-E-B Zapata Highway. H-E-B fully expects their appointment website to be loading appointments throughout the day today.”

He adds that the Walmart on Loop 20 and Clark has received 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Wednesday and will begin administering on Sunday.

Walmart’s online scheduler will go live Friday.

CVS has received Pfizer vaccines and has already been scheduling appointments.

According to Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon be releasing a guidance for vaccinated people.

“We still do not know the level of transmissions for people who are fully vaccinated, and how long this protection lasts. At this time, vaccinated people should continue to follow the current guidance to protect themselves and others.”

Doctor Trevino added that only 6.8% of Texans are fully vaccinated.

According to Chamberlain, there are over 9,000 people on the city’s waiting list.

Approximately 1,000 of those people are over the age of 65.

He encourages people registered on the waitlist to continue checking their email for a registration day and time.

