Martin High School band director to present at national conference

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For some kids, the music they create is what gets them through the pandemic.

One local band director is dedicated to the method and journey of teaching young musicians at a local high school.

“If you can sing your part, you can play your part.”

That’s what Martin High School’s head band director Bobby Castro says to his students as he prepares them for lifelong music making.

Castro believes students can be better musicians by singing during band rehearsal.

“What I do is, ‘sing your part, okay now clarinets you sing your parts, trumpets you sing your parts,’ so when you sing it that’s the way I want you to sound when you play your instrument.”

For “La Banda Del Animo,” students use the Kodály method to fine tune their vocals.

Tiger Band members are using hand signs, too.

“So they’re playing and i’m giving the representation of notes through my hands.”

Castro is recognized by the Organization of American Kodály Educators and will be presenting at their national conference.

He will be presenting the techniques he uses to teach at Martin High School.

Castro says when kids sing in band class, it feels like the best of both worlds.

It allows band members to express themselves better and improving their performance on the show.

Castro’s presentation will be Saturday.

Martin High School is Laredo’s oldest high school and the Tiger Band has been playing music since 1937.

