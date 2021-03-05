Medical experts discuss next phase of pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two of Laredo’s leading medical experts came on to the Digital News Desk to talk about the next phase of the pandemic.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino and Doctor Milton Haber, the principal investigator for the Moderna clinical trial here in Laredo, talked to KGNS’s Ruben Villarreal about what to expect next in the fight against COVID-19.

Among the topics discussed were the new COVID-19 variants and their potential impact.

“He and I know that the pandemic since day one has... SARS has been mutating. We just know that. And the genetic changes at the beginning of COVID, we considered them inconsequential that they didn’t think were significant and as time progressed, these mutations have become so significant.”

For the full conversation, you can head on over to our KGNS Facebook page and click “videos.”

