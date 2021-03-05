Advertisement

Screaming as a way to test for COVID

A Dutch inventor is testing a possible new way to screen for coronavirus infections that involves having a person walk into an airlocked cabin and scream
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab(NIAID-RML via AP)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Dutch inventor is testing a possible new way to screen for coronavirus infections that involves having a person walk into an airlocked cabin and scream.

It works when a person steps into the booth and an industrial grade air purifier turns on creating a whirlwind inside the booth as existing particles are first cleaned from the air. Then the person begins to scream, yell, or sing.

Before the test subject steps out, the air is cleaned a second time.

The particles are collected, dried, and measured by a nanometer sizing device.

The inventor says that although lots of small particles from the person’s clothes and breath are detected, an infection shows up as a cluster around the size of the coronavirus.

The whole process takes about three minutes.

