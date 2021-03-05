Advertisement

United High School welcomes new principal

Jessica C. Salazar has been with United ISD for 22 years and will succeed Mr. Alberto Aleman Jr., who will retire this summer after 20 years.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United High School will have a new leader for the next school year.

Jessica C. Salazar has been named the new principal of the north Laredo school.

Salazar has been with United ISD for 22 years and has a vast background in the classroom and at the school administrative level.

She has served as principal of Los Obispos Middle School and as an assistant principal at United High where she will soon take her new spot.

Salazar succeeds Mr. Alberto Aleman Jr., who will retire this summer after 20 years.

She will assume her newly appointed position in July 2021.

