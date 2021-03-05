Webb County reports zero cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the Webb County Jail is “reporting zero COVID-19 related infections on inmates and jail personnel.”

He made the announcement on Thursday, saying it comes from safety procedures and guidelines implemented in the facility since the start of the pandemic.

He credits turning six holding cells into negative pressure cells for people who might be COVID positive, as well as using disinfectant tunnels.

