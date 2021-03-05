Advertisement

Webb County reports zero cases of COVID-19

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says it comes from safety procedures and guidelines implemented in the facility since the start of the pandemic.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the Webb County Jail is “reporting zero COVID-19 related infections on inmates and jail personnel.”

He made the announcement on Thursday, saying it comes from safety procedures and guidelines implemented in the facility since the start of the pandemic.

He credits turning six holding cells into negative pressure cells for people who might be COVID positive, as well as using disinfectant tunnels.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton
Spectrum tower unstable; police evacuate residents in the area
Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order

Latest News

The Laredo International Airport
Laredo International Airport responds to mask lifts
File photo
Laredo police prepare for spring break DWI’s
Fire in San Ygnacio
Grass fire reported in San Ygnacio
County offices provides room for nursing mothers
County offices providing rooms for nursing mothers