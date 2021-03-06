Advertisement

KGNS colleague performs winning song “I’ll be your pillar”

On Friday morning one of KGNS’s own, Justin Reyes performed his song at a presentation where PILLAR received their federal funds.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few months ago, the organization launched a contest to find a new theme song and the winning song “I will be your pillar” was submitted by Reyes.

The tune represents the values the organization stands for as they help our community fight mental illness.

