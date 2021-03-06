Advertisement

Local boy reunited with missing service dog

Carlos is now elated to be reunited with the service dog that has assisted him with his disability.
Family reunited with missing service dog
Family reunited with missing service dog
By Max Fernandez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week we shared with you how one Laredo autistic teen was at a loss when his service dog disappeared.

Dogs can be an integral part of our lives, and they are many studies that show that they can increase fitness, lower stress, and improve our happiness.

However, the absence of a service dog, which many families rely on to keep simple functions in place, can disrupt daily activities.

The Rivera family in Laredo shared with KGNS the anxiety their teenage autistic son, Carlos, experienced after his dog, Fabiola went missing from their home near Mall Del Norte this past Friday.

The dog is an emotional support animal for the thirteen year old who can’t speak.

His family insists that Fabiola is the only one that can calm him down when he experiences any discomfort.

After a week, the family received a notification through social media- Fabiola was safe. 

“When my son first son saw the dog he got nervous, especially after the paramedics arrived because my pressure started to go up with all the emotion after finding the dog,” Veruzka Rivera. “But little by little, after we got home, my son realized this was our dog.”

Carlos is now elated to be reunited with the service dog that has assisted him with his disability.

Facebook played a big part in the two seeing each other once again, as dozens of people responded to the dog’s disappearance.

The family is eternally grateful to the people that brought her back home.

The Americans with Disability Act does not view service dogs as pets, they serve a much deeper purpose and are protected by various laws here in Texas.

