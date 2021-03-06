Mobile vet clinic offers low cost pet vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve been needing to vaccinate your pets, now’s your chance.

Two groups are holding a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Wellness on Wheelz, a mobile vet clinic, is offering low-cost vaccines, heartworm testing, flea and tick prevention, and microchipping.

There is no office visit or exam fee.

Paws on Board Rescue Support group is also offering low cost vaccines, including rabies, bordetella, DHPP, and dewormer.

The Wellness on Wheelz event will be Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 2600 Shea Street.

It is for both cats and dogs.

Prices range from $39 to $66 for dogs and $39 to $55 for cats for all vaccines.

They accept both cash and card.

You can call 956-638-2970 with any questions.

They will also have a spay and neuter raffle in which seven lucky pets will receive $100 off their surgery.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.