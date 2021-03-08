Agents find 16 undocumented people inside conex box

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over a dozen undocumented immigrants hidden inside a conex box over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Friday evening when Hebbronville agents searched a freight train and found 16 individuals hiding inside the boxes.

All of the individuals were determined to be from foreign countries and were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

