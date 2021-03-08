Advertisement

Attic fire reported at home in south Laredo

Firefighters made their way to a home to put out an accidental fire on Monday afternoon.
Laredo Fire Department
Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters made their way to a home to put out an accidental fire on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the Laredo Fire Department found smoke coming from the roof of a home on the 1000 block of South New York Avenue.

The fire in the attic was caused by a short circuit.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
200
Border Patrol discovers 230 immigrants over the weekend
File photo
Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process

Latest News

Casa Blanca Golf Course
Commissioner looking into security upgrades to local golf course
City to conduct Operation Clean up in District Eight
File photo
Webb County votes to continue current health guidelines
The Laredo International Airport
Laredo Airport to receive $1.4 million in federal grants