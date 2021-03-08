Attic fire reported at home in south Laredo
Firefighters made their way to a home to put out an accidental fire on Monday afternoon.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters made their way to a home to put out an accidental fire on Monday afternoon.
Upon arrival, the Laredo Fire Department found smoke coming from the roof of a home on the 1000 block of South New York Avenue.
The fire in the attic was caused by a short circuit.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.