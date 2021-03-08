Advertisement

City Council to discuss plan in response to governor’s order

The statewide mask mandate is expected to expire and all businesses will be able to open at 100 percent capacity on Wednesday, Mar. 10
File photo: City Council meeting
File photo: City Council meeting(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A special City Council meeting has been called to discuss the governor’s latest executive order.

Laredo City Council will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Members will be asking Laredo City Manager Robert Eads to deliver a plan on the procedures and measures that the city departments will implement in light of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-34.

The order goes into effect this Wednesday and it allows all businesses to open at 100 percent; the order also lifts the statewide mask mandate that’s been in place since July of last year.

The City of Laredo had implemented the facemask mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 back in March of last year.

The only other item on the agenda is a discussion on moving the regular City Council meeting of March 15th to March 29th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

200
Border Patrol discovers 230 immigrants over the weekend
Jessica C. Salazar
United High School welcomes new principal
File photo
Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process
File photo
Congressman Cuellar warns of an impending border crisis
BP Horse Patrol Unit catch 125 Undocumented Immigrants
Border Patrol Horse Patrol apprehend 125 undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Agents find individuals inside conex box
Agents find 16 undocumented people inside conex box
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy
File photo
LC offers trade industry certification courses
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas