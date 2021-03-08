City Council to discuss plan in response to governor’s order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A special City Council meeting has been called to discuss the governor’s latest executive order.

Laredo City Council will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Members will be asking Laredo City Manager Robert Eads to deliver a plan on the procedures and measures that the city departments will implement in light of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-34.

The order goes into effect this Wednesday and it allows all businesses to open at 100 percent; the order also lifts the statewide mask mandate that’s been in place since July of last year.

The City of Laredo had implemented the facemask mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 back in March of last year.

The only other item on the agenda is a discussion on moving the regular City Council meeting of March 15th to March 29th.

