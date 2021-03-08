City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is suspending its waitlist registrations for the coronavirus vaccines via the city’s portal.

Starting on Monday, Mar. 15, the city will start working with Curative to help schedule appointments and administer vaccines.

The waitlist program established by the city started on Mar. 3 and ended on Mar. 4.

As of Thursday evening, there were over 9,500 people registered on the waitlist.

The city says everyone who was originally on the list will be contacted by the city to set up an appointment with Curative.

On-site covid vaccine administrations from Curative will take place at the Same Auto Arena.

According to the city, Curative will be opening its own registration portal and phone line to schedule appointments.

