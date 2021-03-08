Advertisement

City to conduct Operation Clean up in District Eight

Officials will be starting on Jefferson Street to Scott Street between Camp Avenue and San Ignacio Avenue.
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -City officials are looking to do some spring cleaning in District Eight as part of Operation Clean up.

On Thursday, city inspectors from various city departments will be going door to door to meet with residents to address any property maintenance issues and or code violations.

Officials will be starting on Jefferson Street to Scott Street between Camp Avenue and San Ignacio Avenue.

The city will also be offering assistance from the solid waste department on Wednesday, Mar. 17 to remove any unwanted accumulations.

All items must be out on the sidewalk no later than 7 a.m.

