Commissioner looking into security upgrades to local golf course

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A security upgrade could be making its way to our local golf course.

Commissioner for Precinct Two, Rosaura Tijerina added an item to discuss the recent vandalism at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Tijerina is hoping to discuss upgrades to the perimeter fencing, security camera system and any other items for added security and monitoring of the county facility.

You can watch the meeting via live stream on the county website.

