H-E-B to continue facemask policy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Facemasks for shoppers at H-E-B stores will continue despite the governor’s decision to end the mandate.

In a release sent out on Friday, the grocery store chain says its top priority is protecting the health and safety of its partners, customers, and the communities they serve.

In a statement, they say, “While the statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store.”

H-E-B had already announced all employees and vendors will continue wearing masks.

They go on to say that they will continue these efforts until all of Texas including its employees have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

