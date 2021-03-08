Advertisement

HerSHEy’s celebrates International Women’s Day

To celebrate, Hershey’s is highlighting the “She” in its name
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Today is International Women’s Day!

To celebrate, Hershey’s is highlighting the “She” in its name.

This limited edition batch of ‘Celebrate Hershey’s’ bars will be given away at each Hershey’s chocolate world location today.

Hershey’s brand is also inviting everyone to share in the celebration of “She” by sharing a picture of a woman you are celebrating on social media and use the hashtag “#celebrateshe”.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

200
Border Patrol discovers 230 immigrants over the weekend
Jessica C. Salazar
United High School welcomes new principal
File photo
Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process
File photo
Congressman Cuellar warns of an impending border crisis
BP Horse Patrol Unit catch 125 Undocumented Immigrants
Border Patrol Horse Patrol apprehend 125 undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit on religious literature