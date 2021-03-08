HerSHEy’s celebrates International Women’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Today is International Women’s Day!

To celebrate, Hershey’s is highlighting the “She” in its name.

This limited edition batch of ‘Celebrate Hershey’s’ bars will be given away at each Hershey’s chocolate world location today.

Hershey’s brand is also inviting everyone to share in the celebration of “She” by sharing a picture of a woman you are celebrating on social media and use the hashtag “#celebrateshe”.

