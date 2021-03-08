It’s got to be Monday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a brand new week and we are nearing the end of the winter season and nearing the start of spring.

On Monday we’ll start our day nice and breezy in the upper 50s and see a high of about 76 degrees with partly cloudy skies, much like how it was Sunday.

Things will warm up as we head into Tuesday where we’ll see a high of 84 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Things will only get warmer from there, on Wednesday, we are expecting a high of 89 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Then on Thursday we’ll see our first 90 degrees of the season, proving that spring is on the horizon!

These 90 degree temperatures will stay with us into Friday and then on Sunday we’ll dip back down into the 80s.

Keep in mind daylight saving starts this weekend, so don’t forget to move your clock forward as we prepare to spring forward.

