Laredo Airport to receive $1.4 million in federal grants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over a million dollars in COVID relief funds is heading to our airport.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced this week that the money will come through the coronavirus relief and response supplemental act that was voted on last December.

According to Cornyn, airport services are vital to boosting local economy “now more than ever”.

He goes on to say they will continue doing everything they can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships.

