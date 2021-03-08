Advertisement

LC offers trade industry certification courses

Laredo College’s Economic Development Center has ongoing registration for four programs that focus on trade
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Those looking for a job in the trade industry, will not have to travel too far to receive their certification.

Laredo College’s Economic Development Center has ongoing registration for four programs which are certified customs specialist, certified export specialist, master export specialist, and master customs specialist.

These four online self-paced courses are geared toward equipping participants with the knowledge to succeed in different trade occupations.

For more information on either of these programs, you can email Laredo College at edc@laredo.edu or call 956-721-5110.

