Local family displaced after house fire

The fire happened on Saturday at around 4 a.m. when crews responded to the 1900 block of South Texas Avenue.
Fire breaks out at central Laredo home
Fire breaks out at central Laredo home(Laredo Fire Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local family loses their home after a blaze breaks out over the weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday at around 4 a.m. when crews responded to the 1900 block of South Texas Avenue.

Once firefighters arrived, they say the entire home was engulfed in flames.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, no injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

