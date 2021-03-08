Local family displaced after house fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local family loses their home after a blaze breaks out over the weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday at around 4 a.m. when crews responded to the 1900 block of South Texas Avenue.

Once firefighters arrived, they say the entire home was engulfed in flames.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, no injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.