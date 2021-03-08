Mexico dismantles migrant camp

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico dismantled a migrant camp near the U.S. border over the weekend.

The camp emptied out in recent days after hundreds of asylum seekers living there were finally allowed to cross the border to press their claim to stay in the United States

President Biden last month rolled back the Migrant Protection Protocols Program that had forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

First Lady Jill Biden visited the camp during last year’s presidential campaign to witness the conditions first hand.

The last few people remaining in the camp were relocated to more secure locations identified by international aid groups where they could complete required paperwork, according to U.S. officials.

