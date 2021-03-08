NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A New Jersey man wanted in connection to a fatal vehicle crash is arrested at a Laredo port of entry.

Twenty-seven-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez surrendered himself to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo Texas and is currently being held at the Webb County Detention Center.

Sanchez is wanted in connection to a vehicle accident that happened on Dec. 24 of last year in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Authorities were called out to a crash involving a 2010 Mercedes Benz driven by an 83-year-old man who was traveling with his 81-year-old wife at the time.

According to police. while the driver was attempting to make a left-hand turn, his vehicle collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both were taken to the hospital where the 81-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a Jersey Shore hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, Sanchez was identified as the driver who fled the scene of the accident and then allegedly attempted to flee to Mexico through Laredo.

He is expected to be charged with fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in death as well as operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

