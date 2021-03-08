Return of the Robocalls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not your imagination. You likely did have more robocalls last month.

Americans got 4.6 billion robocalls in February according to YouMail, a robocall blocking app.

That was a dramatic 15% increase over January.

Scam calls saw the biggest increase -- up 26% -- followed by fake alerts and reminders (+20%) and payment reminders (+14%).

The leading illegal types of robocalls in February continued to be those involving car warranties and health-related scams.

In particular, warranty scams increased by 74 million calls in February versus January.

