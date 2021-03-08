Webb County votes to continue current health guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are heading to any of the county offices or departments, you will need to continue to wear a facemask.

On Monday, Webb County Commissioners voted to amend the executive order to stay with the current health guidelines.

Last week Governor Greg Abbott announced that on Mar. 10 Texas’ mask order will end and businesses can reopen at full capacity.

Webb County Emergency Coordinator Chief Steve Landin, recommended continuing with the practices they currently have in place at least “One month” after Easter.

County officials will reconvene on May 1 to make adjustments if need be.

Landin told commissioners, hospitalizations were below seven percent over the weekend and hopes those numbers continue to decrease.

They ask the public to continue with the following health guidelines: “Masking, hand sanitizer, washing of hands, social distancing” for anybody coming into any county building.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct Four, Cindy Liendo asked about a strategy to reopen the community centers.

Liendo says a survey was sent to all the community center registered participants to find out how many have been vaccinated and says “They are in the good path to see most their participants vaccinated” and are eager to go back to the centers.

Chief Landin says some members who have used the center have received the vaccine and recommended the centers to reopen as long as social distancing, masking, and other health guidelines continue in place.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, Precinct One, says his staff has been preparing for the reopening of the center.

In the end, they agreed to open the community centers.

All protocols will be reviewed in two months.

