White House officials visit south Texas

The group flew to the Rio Grande Valley in Air Force 2 when visiting Donna but landed at Laredo’s airport before heading to Carrizo Springs
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
Air Force Two lands in Laredo(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The newly appointed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pays a visit to the border over the weekend.

Mayorkas along with the acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Norris Cochran and other members of the White House delegation traveled to South Texas to get a firsthand view of the immigration system.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar who has been advocating for more attention to the growing number of people attempting to get into the U.S. during the pandemic, the delegation of officials visited a facility in Carrizo Springs that holds unaccompanied children.

As well as a facility in Donna, Texas that holds both unaccompanied children and some family units.

The group flew to the Rio Grande Valley in Air Force 2 when visiting Donna but landed at Laredo’s airport before heading to Carrizo Springs by vehicle.

Laredo Police provided a safe escort up to the city limits.

