City council plans future reopenings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When will recreational centers reopen, and when will summer programs and outdoor concerts resume?

That’s part of what city council discussed on Monday at a special-called meeting.

City council did propose a plan for those activities, but everything depends on how well we manage the COVID-19 rate in our area.

It could be a while until the activities we miss are back again, but what we do know for sure is that the governor’s executive order essentially made local government mandates, such as curfews, null and void.

A city spokesperson confirmed that Laredo will no longer have a curfew after March 10.

In a special-called meeting Monday afternoon, city manager Robert Eads laid out a tentative plan for city departments, activities and events to reopen over the course of four stages.

”We don’t want to blindly open all buildings to do one service. It may be that we’re able to provide a service with not yet opening the building, and that’s why we want to make those decisions accordingly.”

Stage one includes what is already open: food drives, hike and bike trails, emergency operations and airport and transit operations, as a few examples.

Laredo and Webb County are not in stage two yet, but that includes things like water aerobics and payment operations, such as taxes, as well as the planning and building departments.

Stage three includes recreational swimming, sports tournaments, outdoor concerts and the uni-trade stadium.

Stage four includes summer programs, recreational centers, libraries and indoor concerts and events.

“Precaution, precaution, precaution. We stay with what we have open in stage one. We don’t get into stage two or anything past that until we get clear authority to move there.”

The Laredo health authority must sign off before the city moves into another stage.

The city also has to have money in their budget when the time comes for more reopenings.

“These stages look fantastic on paper, but if we don’t have the vaccinations and inoculations happening and our numbers are going up, we’re staying the same,” said Ruben Gutierrez.

City council also passed a motion to request private businesses to continue enforcing face masks and social distancing.

Eads said he doesn’t expect moving past stage one until at least after March, and stage four likely won’t happen until October, but these are just goals. Anything can change at any time.

City council also emphasized that while this is a plan to move forward, scaling back operations is possible depending on where we’re at in the pandemic.

