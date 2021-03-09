City of Laredo receives week 13 vaccine allocation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Five thousand more COVID-19 vaccines have been received by the city and they will be administered starting this Thursday.

The week thirteen allocation will be used for those who signed up on vaccinatelaredo.com and are on the city’s waiting list.

An email will be sent out to confirm or cancel the appointment and a reply must be received by tomorrow, Wednesday, March 10th, at 8 a.m.

Vaccines will be administered this Thursday through Sunday with assistance from TAMIU and both school districts at ten different locations.

Starting this Saturday, the city will switch to a partnership with Curative for scheduling appointments and administering future vaccines.

