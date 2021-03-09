Advertisement

City unveils reopening plan

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo now has a tentative plan to reopen.

In a special called meeting yesterday afternoon, City Manager Robert Eads laid out the plan for city departments, activities, and events to reopen over the course of four stages.

We are currently in stage one which includes what is already open such as food drives, hike and bike trails, emergency operations and airport/transit operations.

Stage two includes activities like water aerobics and payment operations as well as the planning and building departments.

Stage three includes recreational swimming, sports tournaments, outdoor concerts and Uni-Trade Stadium.

Lastly, stage four includes summer programs, recreational centers, libraries, and indoor concerts and events.

The Laredo Health Authority must sign off before the city moves into another stage and the city also has to have money in their budget when the time comes for more reopenings.

