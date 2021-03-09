Advertisement

FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Investigators believe the three women may have been kidnapped and are still in Mexico
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo(FBI)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo last week.

Federal authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating Perla Ercia, 38, Blasa Guadalupe, Palomo, 38 and Blas Guadalupe Paloma, 18.

They were last seen driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla with Tx plates FVS-0792.

Investigators believe they may have been kidnapped and are still in Mexico.

Officials say their disappearance has left several children including an infant, separated from their mother.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 210-225-6741 or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy

Latest News

File photo
Laredo Police warn of rise of fraudulent calls to local businesses
Migrant children in federal custody
Migrant children in custody
Record number of migrant children in federal custody
Record number of migrant children in federal custody
Spirit of Laredo Scholarship contest
Chamber of Commerce launches “Spirit of Laredo” scholarship competition