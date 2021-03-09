FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo last week.

Federal authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating Perla Ercia, 38, Blasa Guadalupe, Palomo, 38 and Blas Guadalupe Paloma, 18.

They were last seen driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla with Tx plates FVS-0792.

Investigators believe they may have been kidnapped and are still in Mexico.

Officials say their disappearance has left several children including an infant, separated from their mother.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 210-225-6741 or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

