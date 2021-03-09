Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth
CBP officers searched a Volkswagen and found over 125 pounds of meth
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over two and a half million dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.
The seizure happened on Saturday, Mar. 6 when officers referred a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg for secondary inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old woman who was traveling from Mexico at the time.
After a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers found 126.67 pounds of meth inside the vehicle.
The meth had an estimated street value of $2,533,526.
Officers seized the drugs, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.
