Advertisement

Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth

CBP officers searched a Volkswagen and found over 125 pounds of meth
Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over two and a half million dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Saturday, Mar. 6 when officers referred a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg for secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old woman who was traveling from Mexico at the time.

After a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers found 126.67 pounds of meth inside the vehicle.

The meth had an estimated street value of $2,533,526.

Officers seized the drugs, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
Fire breaks out at central Laredo home
Local family displaced after house fire
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy

Latest News

United Independent School District
UISD to announce opening of USHS Early College Academy
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Starting to feel like spring
You must believe in the spring
Carrizo Springs migrant facility
Migrant shelter opens to process children in Carizzo Springs