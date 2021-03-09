Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over two and a half million dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Saturday, Mar. 6 when officers referred a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg for secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old woman who was traveling from Mexico at the time.

After a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers found 126.67 pounds of meth inside the vehicle.

The meth had an estimated street value of $2,533,526.

Officers seized the drugs, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.