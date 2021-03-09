Advertisement

Gov. Abbott launches Operation Lone Star to address crisis at southern border

The governor is expected to hold a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss some of the security efforts
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” said Governor Abbott.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with the Texas Department of Public Safety is launching Operation Lone Star to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into the state.

DPS will work with the Texas National Guard and deploy air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny smugglers the ability to move drugs and or people into the state.

Abbott says, “The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration.”

The governor goes on to say that Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause rather than prevent a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans.

Abbott says the state will surge resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis.

This comes after a meeting last month between Governor Abbott and DPS Director Colonel Steve McCraw where they discussed strategies to enhance safety and security along the border.

The governor is expected to hold a press conference in Mission, Texas on Tuesday to discuss some of the security efforts he hopes to implement.

