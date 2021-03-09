HBO Max accidental streams Justice League instead of Tom & Jerry

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Christmas came early for DC fans who have been waiting to see Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, on Monday night for reasons unknown, when some HBO Max users attempted to play Tom & Jerry, they saw the highly anticipated Justice League movie.

The streaming service released a statement saying, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.” and of course it has been fixed so you can’t watch it now.

The four-hour film isn’t due to hit HBO Max until March 18.

