Chamber of Commerce launches “Spirit of Laredo” scholarship competition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local high school students are being asked to put their communication skills to the test for a chance to win a scholarship.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is launching its ‘Spirit of Laredo’ video competition where students are being asked to submit a 90 second video explaining what inspires them to pursue a college degree and how they will make Laredo a better place.

Participants are being asked to be as creative as possible with their videos.

Winners of the competition will walk away with one of three scholarships. The scholarships range from $2,000, $1,000, and $500 for first, second and third place.

The deadline for submitting an entry is Friday, April 16th. For more information on the contest you can head on over to www.laredochamber.com or call 956-722-9895.

