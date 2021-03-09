Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce launches “Spirit of Laredo” scholarship competition

The scholarships up for grabs are $2,000, $1,000, and $500 for first, second and third place
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local high school students are being asked to put their communication skills to the test for a chance to win a scholarship.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is launching its ‘Spirit of Laredo’ video competition where students are being asked to submit a 90 second video explaining what inspires them to pursue a college degree and how they will make Laredo a better place.

Participants are being asked to be as creative as possible with their videos.

Winners of the competition will walk away with one of three scholarships. The scholarships range from $2,000, $1,000, and $500 for first, second and third place.

The deadline for submitting an entry is Friday, April 16th. For more information on the contest you can head on over to www.laredochamber.com or call 956-722-9895.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy

Latest News

Spirt of Laredo competition
Spirt of Laredo competition
HBO Max Zack Snyder's Justice League
HBO Max accidental streams Justice League instead of Tom & Jerry
A vaccine dose is set to be administered.
City of Laredo receives week 13 vaccine allocation
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Gov. Abbott launches Operation Lone Star to address crisis at southern border