Laredo College helps students transfer to four year university

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students enrolled at Laredo College but plan on transferring to a four year university may face some obstacles when it comes to credits.

However, not with certain Texas universities they’ve partnered with.

For students planning on attending Laredo college and then transferring to a university, one question is “will all my credits transfer?” or “will this slow me down?”

If it is your goal to get a four-year degree, keep in mind credits don’t always transfer.

”Transferring is something that can be a concern to a lot of students,” said Michael Gonzalez. “It’s a lot common than you might think.”

Michael Gonzalez with Laredo College says the college transfer process can come with some setbacks, even if you already earned your two year degree.

“So yes, you would have your associates degree but not all the credits you took would match up with courses in the program you’re selecting at UTSA, so you’re not at the place that you think you should be.”

However, through Laredo College’s partnership with several universities in Texas, every credit is guaranteed.

Gonzalez, looking back at his college days says this program would have taken away the stress from cost of classes, housing, and being on track with his degree plan.

“If this was an option that was available for me when I was going to college, I would tell you this is a very desirable option.”

The partnership with Laredo College includes agreements with TAMIU, Texas Tech, Texas A&M University at Kingsville, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Laredo College says they hope to secure more partnerships such as this one with other universities.

