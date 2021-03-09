Laredo Police warn of rise of fraudulent calls to local businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department warns of a recent trend to defraud businesses by using intimidating tactics.

Those businesses that have been targeted have hung up on the caller and have reported the calls to law enforcement. In all cases, no one has been contacted since. Police suspect that the calls seem to be targeted fraud attempts.

Laredo Police advise the public to never make any payments over the phone to numbers you don’t recognize. They recommend to remain calm and to not overreact to these types of intimidation style fraud attempts.

If you are contacted, you can report the call to the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

