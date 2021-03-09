LC South holds second dose vaccination drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is continuing its efforts in making sure the community is protected against COVID-19.

On Tuesday the college’s health science students will be administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine to over 200 people at the Laredo South Campus.

These vaccines are exclusively for those who received their first dose at the LC South Campus back in February 6th.

The college says the pandemic has been a test of their strength, resiliency, and acquired skills.

The vaccine drive will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Billy Hall Parking lot.

