Advertisement

LC South holds second dose vaccination drive

The vaccines are exclusively for those who received their first dose at the Laredo College South Campus back in Feb. 6
LC holds second dose vaccine drive
LC holds second dose vaccine drive(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is continuing its efforts in making sure the community is protected against COVID-19.

On Tuesday the college’s health science students will be administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine to over 200 people at the Laredo South Campus.

These vaccines are exclusively for those who received their first dose at the LC South Campus back in February 6th.

The college says the pandemic has been a test of their strength, resiliency, and acquired skills.

The vaccine drive will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Billy Hall Parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy

Latest News

Spirit of Laredo Scholarship contest
Chamber of Commerce launches “Spirit of Laredo” scholarship competition
Spirt of Laredo competition
Spirt of Laredo competition
HBO Max Zack Snyder's Justice League
HBO Max accidental streams Justice League instead of Tom & Jerry
A vaccine dose is set to be administered.
City of Laredo receives week 13 vaccine allocation
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Gov. Abbott launches Operation Lone Star to address crisis at southern border