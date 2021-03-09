LISD hosts vaccine drive for teachers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LISD held a vaccination drive for their teaching staff Monday morning at Shirley Field.

The event helped provide COVID-19 vaccines to teachers so that they can return safely to their classrooms.

The event had a helping hand to ensure that teachers were given the priority.

“We have our health services staff will be administering the vaccines,” said Veronica Castillon. “The vaccines today were provided by the Gateway Community Health Center so we’re very appreciative of their efforts to partner with us to bring more protection to our entire community.”

The district expected to vaccinate more than 600 people on Monday.

