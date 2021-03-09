Advertisement

Man accused of car burglaries in Mines Road area

Police say most of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked
21-year-old Luis Gerardo Ticas-Arizmendi
21-year-old Luis Gerardo Ticas-Arizmendi(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man connected to several burglaries and car thefts in north Laredo is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Luis Gerardo Ticas-Arizmendi and charged him with six counts of burglary and four counts of theft.

The investigation started on the night of Feb. 7 after officers received several reports of someone attempting to break into cars in the Mines Road area.

A total of five burglary reports were filed that night.

After an investigation, police identified Ticas-Arizmendi as the culprit.

Police say the vehicles in these cases were unlocked and they urge the community to make sure cars are locked to prevent theft.

