Man accused of car burglaries in Mines Road area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man connected to several burglaries and car thefts in north Laredo is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Luis Gerardo Ticas-Arizmendi and charged him with six counts of burglary and four counts of theft.

The investigation started on the night of Feb. 7 after officers received several reports of someone attempting to break into cars in the Mines Road area.

A total of five burglary reports were filed that night.

After an investigation, police identified Ticas-Arizmendi as the culprit.

Police say the vehicles in these cases were unlocked and they urge the community to make sure cars are locked to prevent theft.

