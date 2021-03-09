Migrant shelter opens to process children in Carizzo Springs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol stopped 10,000 people attempting to cross the border in a seven day span in the Rio Grande Valley.

That’s according to Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Children make up a portion of that, some being held at the newly reopened migrant shelter in Carrizo Springs.

The facility holds children 13 to 17 years of age and can hold around 700.

“There are a large number of unaccompanied kids who are coming in right now so they opened up the Carrizo Springs (shelter). Border Patrol can only hold 25% of what they usually do because of COVID-19. Border Patrol can only keep them for 72 hours, so now they’re trying to see how we can move them faster.”

The facility first opened for only a month in summer 2019 under the Trump administration.

The Biden administration reopened it February 22nd.

