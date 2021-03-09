Advertisement

Migrant shelter opens to process children in Carizzo Springs

The facility holds children 13 to 17 years of age and can hold around 700 people.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol stopped 10,000 people attempting to cross the border in a seven day span in the Rio Grande Valley.

That’s according to Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Children make up a portion of that, some being held at the newly reopened migrant shelter in Carrizo Springs.

The facility holds children 13 to 17 years of age and can hold around 700.

“There are a large number of unaccompanied kids who are coming in right now so they opened up the Carrizo Springs (shelter). Border Patrol can only hold 25% of what they usually do because of COVID-19. Border Patrol can only keep them for 72 hours, so now they’re trying to see how we can move them faster.”

The facility first opened for only a month in summer 2019 under the Trump administration.

The Biden administration reopened it February 22nd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
200
Border Patrol discovers 230 immigrants over the weekend
File photo
Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process

Latest News

Pawing it forward
Texas Fallen Officer Foundation trains service dogs to help wounded soldiers
File photo
City council plans future reopenings
File photo
Webb County votes to continue current health guidelines
Laredo College
Laredo College helps students transfer to four year university