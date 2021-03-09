Texas Fallen Officer Foundation trains service dogs to help wounded soldiers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation is a nonprofit organization and operates exclusively for charitable purposes. It’s goal is to provide aid and assistance to officers and families of police and other law enforcement officers killed or critically injured in the line of duty throughout the state of Texas.

They are striving to honor and serve men and women in the line of duty, in some cases, one paw at a time.

We often hear these stories where animals who might not have the ability to communicate with us, still manage to let us know they understand how we feel during times of crisis, it can be a life saving gesture.

One group here in Texas are training dogs to let us know why it’s important to serve those who serve us first, on a daily basis.

It was July 2016 when Micah Johnson, ambushed and fired upon a group of officers in Dallas, Texas killing five and injuring nine others.

Two civilians were also wounded.

Johnson was an Army Reserve Afghan war veteran who was angry over police shootings of black men.

He was killed on scene, and now that memory is bringing life to those who suffer similar situations by the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation.

“When an officer is down or fallen, we respond quickly- within hours.”

Chaplin Ron Leonard and his gorgeous pup Molly is now bringing hope to veterans and officers all over the state.

“Chaplin Ron is known nationwide- not for his great work- not for his deity, not for his divine intervention, not for his wealth of knowledge but his dog Molly,” said Rob Kyker. “We ‘re grateful for Molly to bring Ron along.”

The commissioner has good reason to brag about Molly. He and her owner Chaplin describe her as a blessing.

“Molly was a rescue dog in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Chaplin. “She had over five thousand visits. She became a therapy dog when she was two, she just turned 11. Molly has been at over 230 critical incident calls.”

Like other therapy crisis response dogs, Molly is is knowledgeable and devoted to the men and women who protect and serve our community on a daily basis.

He says they are truly heaven’s heroes.

“Molly can respond to any mass causality or crisis situation. We never want those to happen, but the reality is they will. Every 53 hours a man or women goes in the line of duty. So these are men and women who do not know if they’re coming home.”

Texas commissioner of law enforcement Rob Kyker calls families who lose an officer, blue star families, obviously a group most don’t want to be a part of, but he is inspired by the hope service dogs, like Molly, can bring them.

They recently visited with the family of the officer who was shot back in February in Balcones Heights just a few hours north of Laredo.

If you’re interested in contacting the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation, you can contact them at (903) 262-0402 or you can head over to their website.

They’re based out of Dallas, but Chaplin Leonard and Molly reside in San Antonio where they can respond to calls here in south Texas with more urgency.

