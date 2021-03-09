Two men arrested for street racing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of men who were looking to get fast and furious around the streets of Laredo are arrested by police.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr. in the case.

According to police, both Garza and Castillo were racing each other along the highway on Friday night.

An officer who was near Mall Del Norte witnessed the racing and was able to follow and arrest the two.

Both are charged with racing on the highway which is considered a misdemeanor.

