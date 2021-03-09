UISD to announce opening of USHS Early College Academy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Parents who would like to enroll their child in the new early college academy will have a chance to learn about an upcoming program.

On Tuesday, UISD will announce the opening of United South High School’s new Early College Academy.

The school district will be hosting a Facebook live where parents can join and learn how their child can get involved in the program.

That event will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.