Advertisement

UISD to announce opening of USHS Early College Academy

The school district will be hosting a Facebook live where parents can join and learn how their child can get involved in the program.
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Parents who would like to enroll their child in the new early college academy will have a chance to learn about an upcoming program.

On Tuesday, UISD will announce the opening of United South High School’s new Early College Academy.

The school district will be hosting a Facebook live where parents can join and learn how their child can get involved in the program.

That event will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
Fire breaks out at central Laredo home
Local family displaced after house fire
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy

Latest News

Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize $2.5 million dollars of meth
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Starting to feel like spring
You must believe in the spring
Carrizo Springs migrant facility
Migrant shelter opens to process children in Carizzo Springs