Webb County votes to continue current health guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are heading to any of the Webb County offices or departments, you will need to wear a face mask once inside a facility.

Commissioners voted to stay with the current health guidelines on Monday.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott announced that on Wednesday, March 10 Texas’ mask order will end and businesses can reopen at full capacity.

Webb County emergency coordinator Chief Steve Landin recommended continuing with the practices currently in place.

As for the community centers, they will open once again.

A survey was given to people who use the centers and based on that data, they recommended the reopening.

“The majority of the people have received their first dosage and they utilize these community centers. We expired all the waiting lists that we had and we did our vaccination drive last week. So the majority people who frequent these recreation centers have received their first or their second dosage. My recommendation is to open them at this time, as long as we use the six feet distance for social distancing, masks and all the provisions we have in place. I recommend you to open them up. There’s no need to have them closed.”

However in two months, county officials will meet again to see if any adjustments will be made in the order.

