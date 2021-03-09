Advertisement

You must believe in the spring

Starting to feel like spring
Starting to feel like spring
Starting to feel like spring(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like spring as we anticipate much warmer conditions.

On Tuesday we will start out in the 60s and we’ll see a warm and sunny day at 84 degrees.

Things will only get warmer from there, on Wednesday we are looking at a high of 90 degrees and we’ll stay in the 90s until Friday.

Things will remain in the low 90s or high 80s, but we could see some chances of showers develop on Saturday evening.

These chances could carry on into Sunday which will drop our temperatures to the upper 70s.

Don’t forget this weekend, we will spring forward and lose one hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of daylight.

Although the official start of spring isn’t until next week, we are starting to see those changes take effect.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas
Fire breaks out at central Laredo home
Local family displaced after house fire
H-E-B
H-E-B to continue facemask policy

Latest News

Another manic Monday
It’s got to be Monday!
Warmer weather on the horizon
Can’t stop the spring!
Spring fever is nigh
It might as well be Spring
Spring is right around the corner!
Rainy days and Mondays