You must believe in the spring

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like spring as we anticipate much warmer conditions.

On Tuesday we will start out in the 60s and we’ll see a warm and sunny day at 84 degrees.

Things will only get warmer from there, on Wednesday we are looking at a high of 90 degrees and we’ll stay in the 90s until Friday.

Things will remain in the low 90s or high 80s, but we could see some chances of showers develop on Saturday evening.

These chances could carry on into Sunday which will drop our temperatures to the upper 70s.

Don’t forget this weekend, we will spring forward and lose one hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of daylight.

Although the official start of spring isn’t until next week, we are starting to see those changes take effect.

